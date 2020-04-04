DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $299,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

KLA stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

