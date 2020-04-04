Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

