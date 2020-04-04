Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.73 Million in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,725 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.65. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

