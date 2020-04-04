Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of U.S. Silica worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

