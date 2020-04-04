Jane Street Group LLC Invests $494,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $62.38 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

