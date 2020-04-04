Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PWC stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

