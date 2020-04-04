Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS LVHE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

