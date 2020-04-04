Jane Street Group LLC Invests $481,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

MMTM stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69.

