Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Seabridge Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SA. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.41. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

