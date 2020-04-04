4,237 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $105.00 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

