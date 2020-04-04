Jane Street Group LLC Invests $483,000 in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.