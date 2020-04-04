ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

