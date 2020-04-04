Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,079 VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $21.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

