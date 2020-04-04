Jane Street Group LLC Sells 916 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $349.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.17.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

