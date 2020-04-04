Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

