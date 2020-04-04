Jane Street Group LLC Invests $488,000 in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CROC stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $82.59.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.