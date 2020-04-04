Jane Street Group LLC Invests $488,000 in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CROC stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $82.59.

