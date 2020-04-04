Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 399,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 63,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period.

GVAL opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

