Jane Street Group LLC Takes $507,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of 51job by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 51job by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 132,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $64.92 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.40.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

