Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

VMOT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

