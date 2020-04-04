Jane Street Group LLC Has $513,000 Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3,339.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

EQL opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

