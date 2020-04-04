Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,969 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

