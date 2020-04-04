Jane Street Group LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

