Jane Street Group LLC Invests $511,000 in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

