Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 7,022 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

