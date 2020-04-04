Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 75,608 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 169.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,608 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Tailored Brands worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TLRD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

