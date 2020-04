Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PMOM stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Get Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.