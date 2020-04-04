Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PMOM stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Get Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.