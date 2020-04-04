Jane Street Group LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.38% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

