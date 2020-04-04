Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,020 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Quest Diagnostics worth $100,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after acquiring an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

