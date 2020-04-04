7,456 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

