Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

TDY stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.