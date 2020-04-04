Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.