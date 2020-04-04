Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 22.79% of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

SDGA stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

