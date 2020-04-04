Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,975 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 9.31% of Matthews International worth $111,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Matthews International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MATW stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

