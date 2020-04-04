Jane Street Group LLC Sells 33,023 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

