Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

