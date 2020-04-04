Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,467 shares of company stock worth $6,159,983 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

