Jane Street Group LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Markel by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

Markel stock opened at $867.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

