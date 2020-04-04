Jane Street Group LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PRLB opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

