Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.62% of Diamondback Energy worth $91,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

