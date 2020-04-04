Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

