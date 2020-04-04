Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,157 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 38.97% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

HERD stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

