First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report