First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

