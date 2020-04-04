3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $145.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

