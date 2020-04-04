First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.22% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of TUSA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

