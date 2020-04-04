Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. Universal Corp has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

