Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 997,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $328.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

