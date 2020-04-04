Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

