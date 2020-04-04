Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

