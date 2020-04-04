Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC


