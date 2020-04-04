Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Standex Int’l worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. Standex Int’l Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

