Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 168,520 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,520 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

